|
|
Richard C. Milby
October 29, 2019
Chester, NY
Richard C. Milby, age 66, of Chester, New York, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. He approached his illness with positivity and always kept his sense of humor. He was very grateful to be lovingly cared for by his family at home. A true blessing.
He graduated from Paramus High School where he participated in many sports including, football and baseball. He retired at an early age as the president of RCM Consultants, Inc. He had a long career in business, working with Minolta Corporation, Canon and Panasonic, winning numerous awards for his work and had the opportunity to travel around the world. He loved his home, fishing, sports, and spending summers in Manasquan, New Jersey.
He is predeceased by his parents, Mina and Richard Milby. He is survived by his wife, Janet Haislip and daughter, Sarah Milby. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Mark and his wife, Marie; nephews, Justin and Greg, their wives, Carrie and Shanan and his great niece, Lillian and great nephews, Grayson and Cole, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister, Robyn, her children, Ryan, Allyson and Lauryn and sister, Kimyn, and her son, Jamie.
The family would like to thank Memorial Sloan Kettering, Hospice, the Town of Chester Police and friends and family for their care and comfort during his illness.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Chester, 96 Main Street, Chester, NY on November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019