1/1
Richard C. "Oj" Simpson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. "OJ" Simpson
February 28, 1941 - September 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Richard was born in Middletown, NY to the late Walter and Inez Babcock Simpson. He passed away on Wednesday, September 16th at the Garnet Health Medical Center after a long illness. He was 79 years old.
He fought very hard until the end to stay with us, but God called him home and took away his pain. We already miss him more than words can express.
Richard was a graduate of Middletown High School and past member of the Eagle's Club, Moose Lodge and the Circleville Fire Company.
He worked all phases of construction his entire life. For many years he worked for Cherry Brothers and Kim Simpson Roofing.
More than anything, Richard loved his family and friends, many who were from grade school. He loved the Mets and NASCAR and also loved going to the dirt track racing in Middletown and Volusia County in Florida with one of his many friends, Ken LaBagh. His favorite place to hang out with friends was childhood friend Ed Davis' Pit Stop.
Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; his son, James and his wife, Katie; two step sons, Richard and Daniel; his brother, Don Simpson and sister, Linda Salvati of Middletown; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and daughters, Debra Bohm and Tammy Blair; and his siblings: Ida Kniffin, Bertha King, Marilyn Taylor, Patricia Miller, Judy Boyce, Janet Young, Betty Lou Simpson, Cheryl Kowalczik, Brenda Mitchell, Gail Simpson and Walter Wm. Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his personal physicians, Dr. R. Gulati, Dr. Seecharran, Dr. Ramaswamy and Dr. Park of Middletown Medical.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved