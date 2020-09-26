Richard C. "OJ" Simpson
February 28, 1941 - September 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Richard was born in Middletown, NY to the late Walter and Inez Babcock Simpson. He passed away on Wednesday, September 16th at the Garnet Health Medical Center after a long illness. He was 79 years old.
He fought very hard until the end to stay with us, but God called him home and took away his pain. We already miss him more than words can express.
Richard was a graduate of Middletown High School and past member of the Eagle's Club, Moose Lodge and the Circleville Fire Company.
He worked all phases of construction his entire life. For many years he worked for Cherry Brothers and Kim Simpson Roofing.
More than anything, Richard loved his family and friends, many who were from grade school. He loved the Mets and NASCAR and also loved going to the dirt track racing in Middletown and Volusia County in Florida with one of his many friends, Ken LaBagh. His favorite place to hang out with friends was childhood friend Ed Davis' Pit Stop.
Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; his son, James and his wife, Katie; two step sons, Richard and Daniel; his brother, Don Simpson and sister, Linda Salvati of Middletown; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and daughters, Debra Bohm and Tammy Blair; and his siblings: Ida Kniffin, Bertha King, Marilyn Taylor, Patricia Miller, Judy Boyce, Janet Young, Betty Lou Simpson, Cheryl Kowalczik, Brenda Mitchell, Gail Simpson and Walter Wm. Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his personal physicians, Dr. R. Gulati, Dr. Seecharran, Dr. Ramaswamy and Dr. Park of Middletown Medical.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com