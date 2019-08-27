|
|
Richard Carlton Carpenter
October 29, 1928 - August 25, 2019
Mountainville, NY
Richard (Dick) Carlton Carpenter died August 25, 2019, at his home in Mountainville, New York, after a brief illness. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Dick was born October 29, 1928 in Hawthorne, New York to Carlton and Mildred (Schnebbe) Carpenter. He graduated Briarcliff High School in 1946, where he played varsity baseball, football and basketball. After high school he served in the United States Army. He was a member of the United States Constabulary in Berlin, Germany until 1948. After an honorable discharge, Dick attended Champlain College and the University of Vermont. Later in life he graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
For most of his working life Dick was a commercial banker in Orange and Rockland Counties. When he retired from banking he was Senior Vice President at Nanuet National Bank. After retirement from banking he was a commercial real estate broker in Orange County.
Dick's main avocation was volunteer Fireman. He joined while still in high school when he joined the Hawthorne Fire Department in 1944. He was a third generation member of the Hawthorne FD where both his grandfather and father had been chiefs. He was a charter member of Mountainville Engine Co. of the Cornwall Fire Department and later he served as Chief of the Cornwall Fire Department. Dick was also a New York State Fire Warden for over 50 years.
There are many family memories of Dad listening to the fire radio at home. Once the Mountainville siren sounded, how Dad would rush out and jump in the car to head to the fire. Of course the car was preloaded with all his turnout gear, plus one Indian tank. More than once he extinguished a fire by himself before the truck arrived.
While attending UVM he met Joan Lois Scribner whom he married on June 27, 1953 in Lyndonville, Vermont. They settled in Mountainville on Mineral Springs Road where he died. Their union produced two children, David Scribner Carpenter of Cabot, Vermont and Stacey Ann (Carpenter) Wygant and husband, George of Marlboro, New York. His wife of 57 years, Joan died on September 20, 2010. On August 20, 2013 Dick married Alice J. Alger who survives him. He is also survived by a sister, Carol Porter of Florida; grandchildren: Zara and Samuel, Lindsay and James; and three great grandchildren.
Dick was a member of the Hawthorne Dutch Reformed Church, Orange County Chiefs Association and New York Volunteer Fireman Association. He was past President of the Rockland County Bankers Association. He was also a charter member and past President of the Cornwall-New Windsor Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow with multiple stones. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant and Cornwall Historical Societies and a member of the U.S. Army Constabulary Association.
Memorial Contributions in Dick's name may be made to www.endpolio.org/donate or Mountainville Engine Co. #3, Starr Road, Mountainville, NY 10953.
A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Firematic Service will take place at 5 p.m. followed by Military Honors.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019