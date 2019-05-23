|
Richard D. Campbell
February 10, 1940 - May 22, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Richard D. Campbell, age 79 of Matamoras Pennsylvania, passed away May 22, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. He was born on February 10, 1940 in Port Jervis, the son of Arthur and Gertrude Howell Campbell.
Richard worked as a tool and dye maker and was the proprietor of Mountain Machine Co. in Port Jervis. He was a faithful member of the First Assembly of God Church in Port Jervis. Richard loved the great outdoors and was a member of the Matamoras Rod & Gun Club and the Pine Tree Hunting Club. He married Gladys Butler Campbell on May 9, 1959, recently celebrating 60 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys at home; his daughter, Sandra Campbell of Matamoras; his sons, Richard Campbell, Jr. and his wife, Jackie of Palm Bay, FL, Douglas Campbell and his wife, Denise of Matamoras, Michael Campbell and his wife, Amy of Matamoras; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his mother-in-law, Esther Butler of Sparrowbush. Richard was pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law, Donna.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24th at the First Assembly of God Church, Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25th at the First Assembly of God Church. Pastor Thomas Zahradnik will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church, 13 US Route 6, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
