Richard D. RatnerFebruary 18, 1944 - August 30, 2019Andover, MARichard D. Ratner, 75, of Andover, MA died a year ago on August 30, 2019 after a long sickness with Lewy Body Dementia.Richard was born on February 18, 1944 in Manhattan to Ralph and Sally Ratner and grew up in Queens, NY where he met the love of his life, Ann, his wife of 54 years.Richard and his wife moved to upstate New York in 1969 and lived there until their move to Andover, MA in 2018. Richard worked for Duso Food Distributors in Ellenville, NY as a driver for over 35 years. When he wasn't working he was enjoying his kids' school activities and extracurriculars, fishing, watching nostalgic movies and television programs, rooting for the Mets, visiting his family in Massachusetts, and more recently, watching his grandchildren grow. Richard loved a good BBQ almost as much as he loved bringing home stray animals. And no doubt, two of his favorite activities were fishing for fluke out of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn and deep sea fishing out of Gloucester, MA.When he wasn't working he was most likely talking about his children and grandchildren, as they were his absolute pride and joy.He is survived by his wife Ann; daughter Rachel Hemman and her husband Jeffrey; son Michael Ratner and his wife Yvonne; and grandchildren: Jacqueline, Nathaniel, and Maxwell Hemman, and Hannah and Emma Ratner, all of Andover, MA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Ratner and mother, Sally Ratner, both of Queens, NY, as well as his brother Leonard Ratner of New Hyde Park, NY and sister Ruth.A memorial service is pending at this time due to the pandemic. Please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) in his name or simply helping a turtle cross the road in his honor.