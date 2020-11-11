Richard Dennis Friedle

March 24, 1949 - October 22, 2020

Cherokee Village, AR - Formerly of Newburgh,, NY

Richard Dennis Friedle, age 71, entered into rest on October 22, 2020 at the Batesville Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas due to complications of lung cancer. He was born in Newburgh, New York on March 24, 1949 to George and Hilda Carlstrom Friedle.

Richard attended Newburgh schools and was active in athletics from an early age. He excelled at baseball, bowling and riflery.

He later entered into the family business at Starr Block Company. There he worked with his father George, brothers George Jr., Philip and mother Hilda, along with sister Regina Friedle James. Over the years many family members worked for the family business including many of his nephews.

He was also fond of many animals as pets, including cats, dogs and horses. In later years he became an over the road trailer driver before settling in Cherokee Village, Arkansas with is wife, Sharon Friedle. Here he gained interest in photography and eventually became published in numerous local periodicals.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sharon at home; his brothers, George, and Philip (Judee); sister, Regina Gina Friedle James (Joe); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no visitation. His cremains were lovingly cared for and placed at his wife's care in Cherokee Village, Arkansas.

Services were provided by Tri-County Funeral Home in Highland, Arkansas. To send condolences, they can be reached at 1540 US-412, Highland, AR 72542.



