Richard Donald Johnson, Jr. "Lester"
March 13, 1958 - October 27, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Richard Johnson Jr., loving father, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 61.
Richard was born March 13, 1958 to Richard Sr. and Helen (Howell) Johnson.
Richard was an avid community member as he took on the role of Highway Superintendent for the Town of Mamakating for 13 years during his 24 years with the town until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed his many years of coaching his son's little league, playing basketball and rounds of golf with his buddies, watching the New York Giants, and taking Maxie Boy for his daily truck ride. He recently moved to Yulee, FL to enjoy his retirement in warmer weather.
He is survived by his mother and father, Helen and Richard Johnson Sr.; his daughter, Kristen Johnson and her significant other, Jose; his son, Andrew Johnson and his fiancé, Kelsey; and their mother, Susan Johnson; his brother, Duane Johnson and his wife, Jill and their three kids: Chris, Emma, and Lauren; his loving canine companion, Max; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will occur at 10 a.m. on November 16th at Howells Cemetery in Howells, NY, with a memorial gathering at Danny's Restaurant in Wurtsboro immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in memory of Richard to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016 or to a foundation of your choice.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019