Richard Douglas Bachelder
March 7, 1944 - February 5, 2018
Port Jervis, NY
A memorial service for "Dick" will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 11 a.m. at the Pond Eddy United Methodist Church.
Dick resided in Port Jervis, NY, Barryville, NY and Crossville, TN. Dick was employed by the railroad and retired as a supervisor. Dick bowled and played softball for Horn's Lumber. He was also a member of Neversink Engine Company #1, President of the Mongaup Hunting Club and a member of the Port Jervis City Band.
As a father he spent many years as a coach and supporter of the Port Jervis Little League program. He also was involved in the sport of golfing with his two sons. He was present at his two grandsons wrestling matches and traveled to support and encourage them.
Dick was the first of six children born to Douglas and Marjorie (Thiele) Bachelder. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Nieke) Bachelder; two sons: Lance and his wife, Thess and Todd and his wife, Dawn and also four grandchildren: Owen and Kyle and Saga and Jillian. He is further survived by great grandchildren: Kaien, Zen and Soren.
Dick also has five siblings: Kay (Butch) Lemon of Matamoras, Sandy (Bill) McCann of Sparrowbush, Norman (Margee) Bachelder of Westfall, Joann (Tom) Schreibel of Florida and Kenny (Debbie) Bachelder also of Florida. He is also survived by many niece's and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Local arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
