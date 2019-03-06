|
|
Richard Dunn
March 5, 2019
Allentown, NJ
Richard Dunn, 76 of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Newburgh, NY, he earned his bachelor's degree from Fordham University and worked as an accountant for 50 years until his retirement. A member of St. John's Church and the Knights of Columbus, Richard enjoyed reading and was an avid Rams fan. He loved to travel, especially to Europe. Richard was a dedicated family man who adored his grandchildren.
Son of the late Ellsworth and Josephine Dunn, he was predeceased in 2017 by his loving wife of 53 years, Janice Dunn and by his daughter, Dawn Marie. Richard is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Erik and Catherine of Robbinsville, NJ and Kevin and JoEllen of Brick, NJ; his grandchildren: Joseph, Emma, Estella, Gavin and Emily and his sister-in-law, Jean Janufka of Orem, UT.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown, NJ.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019