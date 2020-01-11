|
Richard E. Heater
November 14, 1936 - January 10, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
Richard E. Heater of Tuxedo, NY, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, NY. He was 83 years old. Son of the late Joseph S. and Janet Lempka Heater, he was born on November 14, 1936 in Goshen, NY.
Richard was a Boiler Engineer for Hoffman-La Roche in Sterling Forest, NY. He was also a member of the Tuxedo Fire Department and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Tuxedo, NY.
Survivors include his children: Richard E. Heater, Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Dallas, TX, Andrew J. Heater and his wife, Jacqui of Houston, TX, Anne M. Byrnes and her husband, Chris of Brewster, NY; and his brother, Jim Heater of Highland Mills, NY. Richard was also survived by eight grandchildren: John, Kelly, Luke, Rick, Michael, Caitlin, Shannon and Christopher, along with seven great-grandchildren: Anna, Benjamin, Claire, Axelle, Beau, Wyatt and Rhyder. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife, Jeanne Smith Heater, and his brother, Joseph Heater.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY, Route 17 M, Harriman, NY 10926.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tuxedo Ambulance Corporation, 1 Contractors Rd., Tuxedo, NY, or the Tuxedo Fire Department, 2 Contractors Rd., Tuxedo, NY
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020