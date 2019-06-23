|
|
Richard E. Lotocke
December 24, 1937 - June 22, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Richard E. Lotocke, a long time resident of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 81.
The son of the late Peter and Lena Lotocke, he was born December 24, 1937 in Mineola, NY.
"Dick" wore many hats in his lifetime including owner of Hillside Homes, owner of Mid Hudson Tropical Imports in Newburgh, as well as being a free-lance drywall worker.
He was active in the Montgomery Little League and coached many teams for close to two decades. He was also a proud Veteran and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Kosloske Lotocke at home; two sons: Adam P. Lotocke of Montgomery, NY and Matthew R. Lotocke and his wife, Tara of Wallkill, NY; one daughter, Kimberly Lotocke (Mark Froehlich) of Montgomery, NY. He was predeceased by his son, Akim M. Lotocke and sister, Barbara Lotocke.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Little League, P.O. Box 66, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 23 to June 24, 2019