Richard E. Odell
October 19, 1936 - April 15, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Richard E. Odell of New Windsor, NY entered into rest on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 82.
The son of the late Ernest and Esther Kielgast Odell, he was born on October 19, 1936 in Cornwall, NY.
Richard was a longtime Cornwall resident and he graduated high school in Highland Falls. He retired as assistant manager of Shop Rite. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine, at home; sons: Thomas Odell, John Odell and his fiancée, Stephanie Biele, Richard Odell and significant other, Tammy Skriver ; daughter, JoAnn Vidi and her husband, Mark; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; plus several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Odell.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's name please be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019