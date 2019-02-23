|
Richard E. "Muffin" Radigan
April 2, 1930 - February 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Richard E. "Muffin" Radigan of Port Jervis, NY died at Milford Senior Care & Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was 88.
He was born April 2, 1930 in Hartford, CT, the son of the late James Radigan and the late Alice Fowler Radigan.
Richard served in the Marines from 1950 to 1952 before becoming the proud owner of the RER Trucking Company in Moonachie, NJ for 15 years.
A Family Statement read: "Richard was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, companion to the late Bonnie Collette and an incredible friend. He will always be remembered by his friends from Barryville as "Muffin", his grandchildren as "Papa Choo-Choo" and great-grandchildren as "Big Pop-Pop". Throughout his life he had many passions some of which included playing baseball as a young man, fixing up old cars, the New York Mets, walking the family dog, Pepper, and having a drink or coffee with friends. He loved peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, eating mounds of crab legs and being the wrapping paper wrangler every Christmas Eve for his grand and great-grandchildren, but his greatest passions were his pride and joys – his daughters, Donna and Diane.
We know he's up there now feeling "like brandy new" as he would say. His little sayings and stories will be missed by all who were blessed to have heard them."
Surviving are his two beloved daughters: Donna Cahayla and her husband, John of Barryville, NY and Diane Radigan and partner, Geri Wheeler of Spring Hill, FL; grandchildren: Nicole Daw and her husband, Willy of Barryville, Anthony Pierri, also of Barryville, Dana McLean and her husband, Darren of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Allison Cahayla and her longtime boyfriend, Brian O'Flaherty of Port Jervis, NY; nine great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews
A visitation will be held on from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E Main St., Port Jervis, NY. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to write a condolence to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019