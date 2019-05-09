|
Richard E. Schultz, Sr.
March 15, 1953 - May 8, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
Richard E. Schultz, Sr. of Campbell Hall, a long time resident of the area, gave up his fight with cancer and passed away peacefully at his home May 8, 2019. He was the son of Karl and Marion Schultz (Hornik), born March 15, 1943 in New York City. His love of Orange County started at an early age; crossed raised between Washington Heights and summers in Mt. Lodge,Monroe, NY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era; returning to graduate from Orange County Community College in 1968 where he was elected President of Student Senate.
Dick's business career began on Wall Street where he became a licensed OTC stock trader in New York and California. After five years, he used his entrepreneurial skills to found Mt. Lodge Office Systems, Inc., of which he was CEO for twenty-five years. During this time he was highly involved in community and civic organizations and received many local and national awards- Rotary, Washingtonville School board, Democratic committee president and candidate, volunteer fireman.
In his late forties, he returned to college and earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Mt. St. Mary's College in Education. He went on to teach and counsel Special Education students in various school districts, including those in a drug rehabilitation facility.
After retirement, he wrote and published an historical fiction novel, " The Dutch - Prelude to Their Golden Age", which fulfilled his lifetime story telling passion. His other passion was Atlantic City slot machines and was able to enjoy them quite frequently. The friends he made at the Golden Nugget will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Brown); son, Richard, Jr. "Rick" and partner, Brittani O'Heran; daughters, Susan and Kimberly (Christopher Hoover); beloved grandchildren, Tara and Judah; and sisters, Marion Winkler (Larry) and Deborah Lichtward and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Karl and Marion Schultz; in-laws, David and Ruth Brown; brothers, Eugene Schulz and Sonny Schultz; sister, Barbara Byers and brother-in-law, Fred Lichtward.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 11 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hamptonburgh Cemetery in Campbell Hall, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019