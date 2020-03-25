Home

Ramsay's Funeral Homes Inc
275 S Main St
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-7160
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
Richard E. Walsh


1933 - 2020
Richard E. Walsh Obituary
Richard E. Walsh
June 23, 1933 - March 22, 2020
Liberty, NY
Richard E. Walsh of Liberty passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. He was 86.
He was the son of the late Edward and Loretta (Raynor) Walsh, born on June 23, 1933 in Manhattan, NY.
Richard wore many hats in lifetime, he was an iron and steel worker, plumber, steam fitter, tin knocker and worked in heating and air conditioning. In his free time he enjoyed his guns and hunting. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Walsh; children: Edward Walsh, Richard Walsh and his wife, Robyn, Stephen Walsh and his wife, April, Patricia Kelvasa and Jean Rhall; his grandchildren: Laurenne Benzeberg and her husband, Rob and Antonio Walsh. He is predeceased by his first wife, Theresa Barbieri-Walsh; brothers, Edward and Gerard Walsh and sister, Delores Walsh.
Services will be held privately on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Liberty, NY with full military honors.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
