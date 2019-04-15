|
Richard Eberle
April 10, 2019
Chester, NY
Richard Eberle, a longtime resident of Chester, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Montrose Veterans Home in Montrose, NY. He was 93 years old. Born in April 1925 in Ridgewood, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Anna Eberle.
Richard proudly served his country. He was a Navy Veteran and served on the USS Gilligan DE508 Destroyer Escort. He was also a Kamikazes survivor. After the war, Richard went to the Pratt Institute, earning a degree in Engineering. He worked at Western Union for over 30 years and was involved in their military programs that included NASA.
Richard also worked for KW Control Systems in Middletown, NY for quite a few years. He loved that job and all of the people there.
His passion was woodworking. Everyone in the family and his close friends have something special that he made, and we will cherish these things forever. The last thing that he ever made was a beautiful rocking horse for his great-granddaughter, Maude.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Catherine Eberle. They had spent 58 wonderful years together.
He will be sadly missed by his family and all that knew him. Survivors include his son, Keith Eberle of Chester, NY and his daughter, Mary Ellen Betterton of Bayonne, NJ; his granddaughter, Dana and her husband, Taylor Wolfe of Jersey City, NJ; his great-granddaughter, Maude Wolfe; his sister, Joan, and her husband, Robert Platz, as well as their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend very special thanks to the Hudson Valley VA and their home based primary care team. They were phenomenal. And, of course to Caitlyn Casey, his home health aide, who made a huge difference in the last 2 years of Richard's life. The care that he received at Montrose Veterans Home was absolutely amazing! It just doesn't get any better than them. Richard thanks you all.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 during the hours of 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Flynn Funeral and Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road in Monroe, NY 10950. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at 11:30 PM at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road in Goshen, NY.
If friends so wish, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to The USS Slater Museum, P.O. Box 1926, Albany, NY 12201.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
