Richard Edward Jarocki, Sr.
April 4, 1946 - February 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Richard Edward Jarocki, Sr. of Montgomery, NY, a retired Carpenter, and a longtime resident of the area passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Castle Point. He was 73.
The son of the late Joseph John Jarocki and Anastasia Po Jarocki, he was born April 4, 1946 in Goshen, New York.
He served in the Army during Vietnam Era.
He was a member of American Legion Post 28 and former member of the Elks.
Survivors include his partner, Connie Fox at home; and her children: Bruce Fox and his wife, Cindy and Kimberly Kelley and her husband, Charles; son, Richard Jarocki, Jr and his wife, Margaret of Freehold, NJ; daughter, Melissa Lee Hutzell and her husband, Gregory of Florida; daughter, Kaitlyn Rose Jarocki of Florida; four grandchildren: Paige, Nichole, Megan & Gregory III.
He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph and sister, Helen.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Brick Church Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Father Matthew Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Orange County Veteran's Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924, in Rich's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020