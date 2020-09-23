1/1
Richard F. Morrow
1960 - 2020
February 27, 1960 - September 21, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Richard F. Morrow, a life long resident of Pine Bush, passed peacefully alongside his family, at his home on Monday September 21, 2020. He was 60. The son of the late James Morrow and Kathryn Helena Surowa he was born on a U.S. Army base in Heidelberg Germany on February 27, 1960.
Richard was a retired Sergeant for the Town of Crawford Police Dept. He was appointed as Police Officer in June of 1985 and promoted to Sergeant in March of 1991; he retired in 2012 after 27 years of service.
In his retirement he liked to hunt and fish, spend time with his brother and two sons.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Pam at home; his sons, Dustin Morrow and Steven Morrow; brothers, Joseph Morrow, and Raymond Morrow; sister-in-law, Penny Morrow. Rich is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his brother, John L. Morrow, sister, Nancy Wrather, and sister-in-law, Helene A. Morrow.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. A memorial service will start at 3:45 p.m. Cremation will be private at the discretion of the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, direct donations to the Town of Crawford PBA, American Cancer Society or Hospice of Orange/Ulster Counties.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:45 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
