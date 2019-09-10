|
|
Richard Frank Post
April 19, 1945 - September 9, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Richard Frank Post of Livingston Manor died September 9, 2019 in an accident at his beloved "property" in Pittsfield, New York.
He was born on April 19, 1945 in Engelwood, NJ to the late Rodney and Betty Post of Old Tappan, NJ.
Richard was a proud graduate of Old Tappan High School, class of 1963. He first began his career in welding, then, in 1976 he and his wife, Susan, fulfilled his lifetime dream when they opened Fur, Fin & Feather Sport Shop in Livingston Manor, a business that continues to thrive to this day. Richard was very active in his community; he was a member of the Sullivan County and Livingston Manor Chambers of Commerce, Sullivan County Longbeard Turkey Association, Mid-State Arms, NYS Arms Collectors, Sullivan County Federation of Sportsmen, Schenectady County Conservation Council and Elks Club. He was a life member of the NRA in support of his strong belief in the second amendment. In 2017 he was also recognized as Sullivan County Sportsman of the Year. In his free time he loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. But above all else he was passionate about spending time with his family. He was a loving and considerate husband to Susan, his wife of 51 years. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan of Livingston Manor; daughter, Tracey Skaggs and her husband, Ron of Patterson, NY; son, Richard Post and his wife, Joanna of Stanford, KY; and his grandchildren, Alden and Jadyn Post of Stanford, KY; as well as his large extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Rodney and Betty.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019