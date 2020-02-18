|
Richard G. Long
July 26, 1946 - February 7, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Richard G. Long of Port Jervis, NY died Friday, February 7, 2020 at James J. Peter VA Medical Center in the Bronx. He was 73.
He was born July 26, 1946 in Middletown, NY the son of the late Edward Long and the late Anna Ruth Truex Long.
Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 – 1967 and was a member of the Roosa-Fleming V.F.W. Post No. 161 in Port Jervis.
He worked as a cook at the Venture Inn in Port Jervis.
A Family Statement Read: "Richard was a simple man who loved to tell stories; often regaling others with tales from his time serving in the Navy. He enjoyed many hobbies but had a true passion for cooking, playing guitar and writing his own music. Richard will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him, especially his great-granddaughter who was his best friend."
Surviving are his son, Richard Long, Jr of Monticello, NY; grandson, Richard Long, III of New Florence, PA; granddaughters: Alicia Kerkhoven and her husband, David of Pond Eddy, NY, April Long of Dingman's Ferry, PA; three great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and cousins
He was predeceased by his brothers, Ted, Bob and Barry Long.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to any Veterans .
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020