Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallkill Cemetery
160 Midway Road
Middletown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Phillips


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard G. Phillips Obituary
Richard G. Phillips
February 21, 1926 - May 28, 2019
Somers, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Richard G. Phillips of Somers, NY passed away at the age of 93. Richard was born February 21, 1926 in Middletown, NY to Franklin B. and Edna G. Phillips.
His life was filled with diversity and accomplishments. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a doctorate from Columbia University, leading him to a career as a psychology professor at Bronx Community College. Richard served at the college until his retirement in 1992. Richard enjoyed many hobbies including studying and observing birds, photography, great movies, beautiful music, and gourmet food. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying. His family cherishes the memory of his holiday greeting cards that always featured nature's beauty via artwork depicting birds. Richard was clever, witty, generous, and proud throughout his life and his spirit of independence will be missed by all who shared his company.
Richard was predeceased by his father, Frank, and his mother, Edna. He is survived by his sister, Margery P. Janes and brother-in-law, Robert M. Janes of Massachusetts; as well as his niece and nephew, Carol A. Janes of California and Christopher M. Janes of Vermont; grand-nephews, Addison M. Janes and Calvin R. Janes, also of Vermont.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now