|
|
Richard G. Phillips
February 21, 1926 - May 28, 2019
Somers, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Richard G. Phillips of Somers, NY passed away at the age of 93. Richard was born February 21, 1926 in Middletown, NY to Franklin B. and Edna G. Phillips.
His life was filled with diversity and accomplishments. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a doctorate from Columbia University, leading him to a career as a psychology professor at Bronx Community College. Richard served at the college until his retirement in 1992. Richard enjoyed many hobbies including studying and observing birds, photography, great movies, beautiful music, and gourmet food. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying. His family cherishes the memory of his holiday greeting cards that always featured nature's beauty via artwork depicting birds. Richard was clever, witty, generous, and proud throughout his life and his spirit of independence will be missed by all who shared his company.
Richard was predeceased by his father, Frank, and his mother, Edna. He is survived by his sister, Margery P. Janes and brother-in-law, Robert M. Janes of Massachusetts; as well as his niece and nephew, Carol A. Janes of California and Christopher M. Janes of Vermont; grand-nephews, Addison M. Janes and Calvin R. Janes, also of Vermont.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019