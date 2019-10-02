|
Richard G. Serringer
August 3, 2019
Monroe, NY
Richard G. Serringer "Richie", 82 a longtime resident of Monroe, New York, died peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019.
Richie was predeceased by his wife, Margaret and son, Richard.
Richie is survived by his children: Margaret Curtin of Harriman, Irene Cantu, Leah Murphy and husband, Richard, Neal Serringer and partner, Beth Gottlieb, all of Monroe. He is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved more than anything else in the world: Peter Lanaro, Danny Cantu, Shelby Cantu, Richie Serringer, Harper Serringer, Henry Serringer and Brina Muller.
A Memorial Visitation will be held during the hours of 1 to 3:30 p.m. on October 5th at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. At 3 p.m., a Life Celebration with Military Honors will occur at the funeral home.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019