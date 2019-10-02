Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
845-783-1811
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Serringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Serringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Serringer Obituary
Richard G. Serringer
August 3, 2019
Monroe, NY
Richard G. Serringer "Richie", 82 a longtime resident of Monroe, New York, died peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019.
Richie was predeceased by his wife, Margaret and son, Richard.
Richie is survived by his children: Margaret Curtin of Harriman, Irene Cantu, Leah Murphy and husband, Richard, Neal Serringer and partner, Beth Gottlieb, all of Monroe. He is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved more than anything else in the world: Peter Lanaro, Danny Cantu, Shelby Cantu, Richie Serringer, Harper Serringer, Henry Serringer and Brina Muller.
A Memorial Visitation will be held during the hours of 1 to 3:30 p.m. on October 5th at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. At 3 p.m., a Life Celebration with Military Honors will occur at the funeral home.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial or directions to the funeral home please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now