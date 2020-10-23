1/
Richard H. Arnott Jr.
Richard H. Arnott Jr.
June 18, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Florida, NY
Richard H. Arnott Jr. of Florida, NY, a retired forklift operator for Ford Motor Company, entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 82.
The son of the late Richard Arnott and Frances Craig Arnott, he was born on June 18, 1938 in Goshen, NY. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the P.L.A.V. Post 16, Pine Island.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Brola Arnott; son, Richard Arnott III and wife, Linda; son, Scott Clifford Arnott and wife, Candy; four grandchildren: Emily, Craig, Ashley and Scott Arnott.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, October 26th at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Florida Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home are limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter, please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
