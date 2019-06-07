|
|
Richard H. Broas Sr. "Pa"
May 3, 1929 - June 6, 2018
Middletown, NY
Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Richard Howard Broas Sr., 90, of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He and his wife, Marylou, owned a family-run business, Broas' Variety Store, for 35 years.
Richard was born on May 3,1929 in Middletown, to the late Alice Moore and Charles Broas. He is also predeceased by his step-father, William Moore; brother, Charles Broas; and sisters, Ruth Trout and Jean Della Pia.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Ulrich of North Carolina and sister-in-law, Barbara Malone of Texas. Richard is predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Marylou Broas. He is the father of four children: his late daughter, MaryAlice, the late Richard H. Broas Jr., along with his late wife Donna Taylor Broas, and wife Mary.
He is survived by his daughter, LuAnn Broas Miedema and her husband, Frank, and son, Ron Broas and his wife, Andi, all of Middletown, NY. Mr. Broas had 11 grandchildren: Shannon Johnson and husband Matt of Middletown, CT, Carrie Sarbello and husband Jeff, Sunny Ray Nowak, Cassidy and Veronica Broas, all of Middletown, NY, Brande Hunter and husband Sean of New Hampton, NY, Cori Jashembowski and husband Ray of Howells, NY, Richard H. Broas III, Mary and Kaitlin Broas, all of Greenville, NY; Heidi Knapp and husband AJ of Morristown, NJ and honorary grandsons, Dr. Gregory Bauman and Scott Bauman. Richard was most treasured by his 12 great-grandchildren: Tim and Samantha Johnson; Eric, Kiley, and Tyler Hunter; Mia and Max Sarbello; Charlotte Knapp; Drew, Brice, and Troy Jashembowski; and Haley Nowak.
Mr. Broas was a member of several local organizations, including The Elk's Lodge #1097, the American Legion Post 151, Hoffman Lodge No. 0412, and the Shriners of New York. He was an Honorary Member of Pocatello/Mt. Hope Fire Co., the Veteran Firemen's Association, and Ontario Co. #5. He was also a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Special thanks go to Father Palazzo of Holy Name of Jesus Church, Orange County 911, the Middletown Police Dept., Mobile Life Support Services, and the compassionate ICU nursing staff at Orange Regional Medical Center.
Services are private.
Donations can be made to St. Jude or The .
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living without you is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was so kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019