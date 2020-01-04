|
|
Richard H. DeLamarter
February 26, 1949 - January 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Richard H. DeLamarter, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 70 years of age.
The son of Alice B. McElligott and the late Harold A. DeLamarter, he was born on February 26, 1949 in Middletown, NY.
Richard retired from the New York State Education Department after serving as a counselor for 31 years. He completed his nursing degree and worked as a Registered Nurse at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis and retired after 19 years.
Richard was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown and was a member of the church council.
Survivors include his mother, Alice B. McElligott of Middletown; three aunts: Catherine Damms, Beatrice Lewis and Dorathea McBride; many cousins and dear friends. Richard was predeceased by his father, Harold A. DeLamarter and his step-father, John McElligott.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Reverend Peter A. Rustico officiating. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richards' name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY 10940, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY; for directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020