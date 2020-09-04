1/1
Richard H. "Dick" Francis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. "Dick" Francis
April 15, 1937 - July 31, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Richard H. Francis of Greenwood Lake, NY, a retired ironworker with Local 46 in New York City and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was 83.
The son of the late Harry and Margaret Walsh Francis, he was born on April 15, 1937 in New York, NY.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Corrigan Francis and his sons, Thomas, Richard, James and Robert Francis.
Survivors include his son, Jeremiah and his wife, Millie. He is also survived by his five grandsons, Jeremiah, Thomas, Christopher, Daniel and Robert; his twin brother, Robert and his wife, Veronica; and his sister, Arlene and her husband, Kenny Roberts. He is also survived by his two daughters-in-law, Diane Ryerson Francis and Michelle Francis; and nieces, nephews and extended cousins. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen McCarthy Francis of twenty years and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom they will surely miss their Pop Pop.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
Burial with Military honors will be held in Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
8454778240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong-Basile Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved