Richard H. "Dick" Francis
April 15, 1937 - July 31, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Richard H. Francis of Greenwood Lake, NY, a retired ironworker with Local 46 in New York City and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was 83.
The son of the late Harry and Margaret Walsh Francis, he was born on April 15, 1937 in New York, NY.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Corrigan Francis and his sons, Thomas, Richard, James and Robert Francis.
Survivors include his son, Jeremiah and his wife, Millie. He is also survived by his five grandsons, Jeremiah, Thomas, Christopher, Daniel and Robert; his twin brother, Robert and his wife, Veronica; and his sister, Arlene and her husband, Kenny Roberts. He is also survived by his two daughters-in-law, Diane Ryerson Francis and Michelle Francis; and nieces, nephews and extended cousins. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen McCarthy Francis of twenty years and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom they will surely miss their Pop Pop.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY.
Burial with Military honors will be held in Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com