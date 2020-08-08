Richard I. Wollmann, Jr.

July 2, 1942 - August 5, 2020

New Paltz, NY

Richard I. Wollmann Jr., 78 of New Paltz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 2, 1942 in Newburgh, New York, he was the son of the late Richard I. and Sophia (Smurra) Wollmann Sr.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 30 years, Lynn C. Spangler; his nieces: Theresa Spangler, Elizabeth Daly, and Libby Gagnon; and nephews: Isaac Spangler, Tommy Spangler, Scott Gagnon, Michael Daly and Matthew Daly, all of New Hampshire; his cousins: Kathleen Collins of South Carolina, Carl Collins of New Jersey, Lisa Bolognese of Michigan, Charles Wollmann of New Mexico, and Mary T. Moxham of New York; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sue Spangler of Arizona; and his sister-in-law, Georgia Spangler of New Hampshire.

Richard loved golf, and won many tournaments, including a championship at the Powelton Club in Newburgh. He also set records at three different golf courses, including Beth Page Black. Through his company, WVPL Video Productions, he produced many industrial videos, commercials, and documentaries, including The Life and Legend of Sojourner Truth and John Burroughs: A Naturalist in the Industrial Age. He retired in 2004. He proudly served the United States in the New York Army National Guard in the early 1960s and was an active member of the Optimist Club for many years.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Newbugh, New York, at the convenience of the family.

Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist Richard's family with the arrangements.



