Richard J. Cinque
November 27, 1943 - December 13, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Richard J. Cinque, a longtime resident of Bloomingburg and retired Con Ed employee, died after a long illness at ORMC on Friday, December 13 with his family at his side.
The son of the late Ralph and Marion Meringolo Cinque, Richie was born on November 27, 1943 in Manhattan.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964 and he is well known for his love of country and the Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1266 in Sullivan County. On May 20, 1967 he married Barbara Bergen in the Bronx and moved to Bloomingburg in 1972 to raise their three daughters. Richie was a fun-loving man and often the "life of the party". A generous and helpful person, he could be relied on to help in any situation or event.
A devout Christian, Richie was a Eucharistic Minister,a sacristan, a head usher and anytime volunteer at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Bloomingburg. His family was his priority but many others benefited from his willingness to help anytime there was a need.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara, at home; his daughters: Jennifer Cinque-Bodendorf (Michael) of Severn, MD, Denise Dorrler (Bill) of Berkley Hgts. NJ, and Janine Cinque of Long Island City, NY; his six cherished grandchildren: Grant, Mia, Jean, Abigail, Anthony, Nathan, and Bill Jr. He also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Ralph Jr. and James.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 High St., Bloomingburg, NY with Rev. Fr. Paul Denault officiating. Burial with Military Honors in the family plot will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Donations in Richie's name may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 High St., Bloomingburg, NY 12721 or The American Legion Post 1266, 92 Pine St., Wurtsboro, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. [email protected]
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019