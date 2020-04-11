|
|
Richard J. Croll, Jr.
November 25, 1961 - April 8, 2020
Westtown, NY
Richard J. Croll, Jr., 56 years old of Westtown, NY, tragically died Thursday, April 8 while working in the Town of Clarkstown.
Growing up in East Brunswick, NJ Rich was the eldest son of Richard "Ricky" and Elizabeth "Betty" Croll. Rich was a graduate of East Brunswick High School. Richard was very involved in Boy Scouts attaining the esteemed level of Eagle Scout.
Rich was known for a wide variety of mechanical abilities which he applied through the years in his positions in industrial baking and mechanical maintenance.
For a number of years Rich utilized his extraordinary communication and negotiation skills as Vice President for the Metal Polishers Union Local 8A-28A. Most recently Richard worked for the M. Falanga Trucking company.
Richard's mechanical prowess and innovative problem solving solutions earned him the nickname "MacGyver." He was everyone's go to person for help with mechanical issues.
Richard was a loving father and grandfather. He held a very special position as "superman" and "best friend" for his daughter, Diana. He cherished his wife, Cindy, whom he has been married to for 24 years. As an active member in the community, Rich volunteered as a firefighter and EMT.
Deeply loved and respected by his family, friends and work associates Rich's humor, sincerity, love, kindness and generosity will be missed by all.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Marsh-Croll and daughter, Diana Croll of Westtown, NY; sons, Richard J. Croll III and William Richey of Oklahoma; sister, Helene Croll of Florida; close cousins: Wanda Cetrone, Miles King, Clay King, Scot King, of Massachusetts and Christopher Davis of Wappingers Falls, NY.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis there will be no public services. His family will be scheduling a memorial later in the year.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020