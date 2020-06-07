Richard J. Gadbois
1938 - 2020
Richard J. Gadbois
September 30, 1938 - May 30, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Richard J. Gadbois, 81 of Newburgh, passed away on May 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. He was born in Cornwall, NY on September 30, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Farmer Gadbois, and lived in Newburgh all his life.
He worked for Sears for 35 years and was a volunteer for Newburgh Ministry for 25 years. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Church.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Elizabeth (Kilbridge); his children: Kathy, Chris and his wife, Sev, Tim, Mike and his wife, Lisa, and Richard and his wife, Tara: his grandchildren: Monica, Keith, Kevin, Andrew and Ethan; his great-grandchildren: Layla and Keith Jr.; his sister: Marj Ramsey and his nephews: John Gadbois, Glen Gadbois, and Bob Ramsey.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, John Gadbois and his nephew, Scott Ramsey.
He was president of the Newburgh Stamp Club for several years and an avid New York Yankee fan. He was a good and faithful man who loved his family and did a lot of good things for people in his own quiet way.
Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc. 845-562-4411.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
