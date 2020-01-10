|
|
Richard J. Gibney
October 9, 1927 - January 8, 2020
Forestburgh, NY
Richard J. Gibney of Forestburgh, a retired supervisor for New York Telephone, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 92.
The son of the late Chester Gibney and Bertha Becker Gibney, he was born October 9, 1927 in Buffalo.
He was a well-liked member of the community and always had a smile on his face. He was a hard worker and never slowed down. He was an amazing family member, friend, father, and husband. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Tropp Gibney, at home; a son, Bruce Gibney of Tampa, FL; a daughter, Patricia Pinkard of CA; and several grandchildren, including one that he raised like a son of his own, Derrick VanGordon and his fiancé Jennifer Houman of Milford, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters; and his two step children Barton Calman and Donna Calman.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at the Evergreen Cemetery, Route 17B in Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The at donate.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020