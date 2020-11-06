Richard J. Lucchesi
January 24, 1952 - November 3, 2020
Cold Spring, NY - Formerly of New Windsor, NY
Richard J. Lucchesi of Cold Spring, formerly of New Windsor, entered into rest suddenly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 68.
Son of the late Anthony Lucchesi and Ann Marie Lucchesi, he was born on January 24, 1952 in New York, NY.
Rich, who was known to coworkers by the nickname of "Gadgetman" was a retired Master Electrician with I.B.E.W Local #363, Harriman, NY. He attended both the Grace Community Church, Newburgh Campus and the Home Church in Wallkill. He was also a member of Planet Fitness and Gold's Gym in Newburgh. Rich enjoyed hiking, kayaking and riding his Harley Davidson, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In addition to his mother, Ann Marie (Barresi) Lucchesi of Sea Cliff, NY, Rich is survived by his wife, Nanci A. Sobier-Maier of Cold Spring; a son, Thomas R. (Elizabeth) Lucchesi of New Windsor; two daughters, Dawnmarie (Michael) Busweiler of the Town of Newburgh and Maryann (Dennis) Williams of Highland, NY; former spouse and mother of his children, Kathleen Lucchesi of New Windsor; two brothers, Michael (Patricia) Lucchesi of East Meadow, NY and John (Laurine) Lucchesi of Sea Cliff, NY; six grandchildren: Kristina, Joseph, Faith, Katelyn, Landon and TJ; one great-granddaughter, Olivia; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, especially Bill and Patti.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 8 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh NY 12550. A Funeral Service will follow, 4:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Mogolia officiating. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Burial will take place 1 p.m. Monday, November 9 at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery Flushing, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name can be made to the Vails Gate Fire Company, PO Box 101, Vails Gate, NY 12584.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 845-562-6550 or visit www.whiteandvenutofuneralhome.com