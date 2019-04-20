|
Richard J. "Richie" Marullo
April 9, 1934 - April 19, 2019
Newburgh, New York
Richard J. Marullo, 85, entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019. The son of the late Julia Treen (Sylvester) and John V. Marullo, he was born April 9, 1934 in Newburgh.
Richard was a graduate of NFA and a member of St. Francis Church and William Street Social Club. He was a beloved brother and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his siblings, John V. Marullo Jr. and wife Kathleen, Ann Marie Marullo Hellyer, and Louise Treen Nickerson, all of Newburgh; and several nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, April 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019