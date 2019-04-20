Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Marullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Richie" Marullo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. "Richie" Marullo Obituary
Richard J. "Richie" Marullo
April 9, 1934 - April 19, 2019
Newburgh, New York
Richard J. Marullo, 85, entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019. The son of the late Julia Treen (Sylvester) and John V. Marullo, he was born April 9, 1934 in Newburgh.
Richard was a graduate of NFA and a member of St. Francis Church and William Street Social Club. He was a beloved brother and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his siblings, John V. Marullo Jr. and wife Kathleen, Ann Marie Marullo Hellyer, and Louise Treen Nickerson, all of Newburgh; and several nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, April 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now