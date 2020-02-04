|
|
Richard J. Nazzaro, Sr.
December 18, 1934 - February 2, 2020
Monroe, NY
Richard J. Nazzaro, Sr. passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Anthony J. and Antoinette Perretti Nazzaro, he was born on December 18, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. After his Honorable Discharge he went on to be a mechanic for Getty in Palisades Park, NJ. He enjoyed racing homing pigeons, at the Mid Valley Racing Pigeon Club in Newburgh, NY. But what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his loving family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia Klauser Nazzaro, his three children: Richard J. Nazzaro, Jr. and his wife, Maritza of Monroe, NY, Darlene Vandercliff and her husband, John, of Monroe, NY, and Cheryl Mulligan and her husband, Kevin, of Chester, NY, his brother, Phil Nazzaro of New York, NY, his sisters, Florence Morella, of NJ, and Lenore Stinagle of NC. Richard is also survived by eight grandchildren; Richie, Ben, John, Alex, Emily, Meghan, John Peter, and Michael, along with four great-grandchildren; Josh, Taylor, Danica and Landon, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, John Nazzaro.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N Main St, Harriman, NY 10926.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020