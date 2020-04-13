|
|
Richard J. "Rick" Penney
March 10, 1968 - April 11, 2020
Walden, NY
Richard J. "Rick" Penney of Walden, NY, passed away suddenly at his home on April 11, 2020. He was 52. Rick was born on March 10, 1968 to Kenneth and Gisela (Puzigaca) Penney. He was born at West Point. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Rick was a retired Lieutenant from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. He was Past President of the Fearless Hook and Ladder Company. Past Chief of the Walden Fire Department, Past Commissioner of the Walden Fire District, Past President of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman's Assoc. Past President of the Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Assoc. Past President of the Royal Order of the Red Vests, Past President of the Orange County Fire Police Assoc. Member of the Orange County Fire Chief's Assoc. Member of FASNY.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his brothers of Red Steel MC and most recently with the Nam Knights. He was very proud of the charity he and his wife, Kathey started "Firefighter's helping Friends" And his most recent accomplishment, the one he was proud of the most, was being the best Opa to his three grandkids.
Rick will missed many but most by: his wife, Kathleen at home in Walden; parents, Kenneth and Gisela Penney of Wallkill; sons, Richard James II (Lillie) of Goshen, Robert of Walden; daughter, Rebecca McDonough (Ryan) of Walden; brother, Ralph (Wanda) Penney of Walden; grandchildren, Veda, Richard "Trace" III and Rosalie
Graveside services will be held at Wallkill Valley Cemetery privately with further services to be announced at a later date.
In-lieu of flowers friends may make contributions to The FASNY Fireman's Home- Train Club Fund, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY 12534.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc., 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020