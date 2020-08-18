Richard J. Reynolds
October 13, 1941 - August 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Richard J. Reynolds of Newburgh, NY, a retired Mailer for the Daily News and a resident of the area for more than 45 years, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He was the widower of Arlene Whalen Reynolds; they were married for over 50 years. The son of the late John F. Reynolds and Anna Duffy Reynolds, he was born October 13, 1941 in Manhattan. He was predeceased by siblings: John F. Reynolds Jr., Eugene P. Reynolds, and Ruth M. Reynolds Mazer.
Richard worked for over 50 years for the NY Daily News. He was an avid boxing fan and amassed a collection of memorabilia that included countless autographs and personal photos. Among the greats Richard will be remembered most for his intense love for his family and his determination to want nothing but the best for his children and grandchildren. Above all else Richard loved his family and worked night and day to provide for them.
Survivors include his children: Richard J. Reynolds Jr., Brian P. Reynolds and Coleen Reynolds McGrath, all of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren: John J. McGrath, Cory McGrath and Richard J. Reynolds III; brother: James Reynolds of New Paltz, NY; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. The funeral service will be held during the visitation at 7 p.m.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com