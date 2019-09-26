|
Richard J. Tanagretta
November 19, 1953 - September 24, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Richard "Ricky" John Tanagretta, age 65, passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on September 24, 2019. He passed as a result of injuries and illnesses sustained operating at Manhattan Box 8087 on September 11, 2001 while working the "greatest job in the world" with the FDNY. Born November 19, 1953 to parents, Antonio Tanagretta and Mary Pullano, he was the youngest of four siblings, survived by sisters: Maryann and Carol. He was predeceased by his brother, John. He was married to the love of his life, Doreen Tanagretta (nee Merz) for 40 plus years, married 38. He is survived by his wife and their four children: sons: Anthony and partner, Anna Schwartz, Michael and partner, Patty Padilla; daughters: Lisa and wife, Chelsea Tanagretta, Christina and husband, Kevin Gilmour; as well as his four grandchildren: Mason, Aubrey, Julianna, and Alyssa.
Richard worked as a FDNY Firefighter for 26 years. He was also an Instructor for the New York State and Orange County Fire Academies, mentoring many generations of first responders. He was a past chief of the Pine Bush Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a member for 27 years, touching the lives of many. When he wasn't spending what little free time he had welding gadgets in his garage, he could be found riding down the road on his fire engine red Harley Davidson, wind blowing in his handlebar mustache. He was a member of the New York City Fire Riders, who spent their free time supporting and helping others. Richard was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, mentor, and friend. We will all miss his humor, sarcasm, and love. Special thanks go to the care givers at Hospice of Sullivan and Orange Counties (Heather1 & Heather2) that gave him loving care and support in his final days.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.on Saturday, September 28th and from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY 12566. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30th at the Church of the Infant Saviour, 22 Holland Ave., Pine Bush, NY with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The www.cancer.org/, The Ray Pfeifer Foundation www.theraypfeiferfoundation.org/, Foundation .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019