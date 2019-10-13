|
|
Richard James Bywater
February 21, 1968 - October 10, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Richard James Bywater, 51, entered into rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in New Britain, CT. The son of Sharon E. Bywater and the late Wallace F. Bywater, he was born February 21, 1968 in Lowell, MA.
Richard was a beloved son, brother, godfather, and uncle. Richard led a happy and active life, enjoying horseback riding, swimming, fishing, painting, photography, and playing the guitar and singing at our family singalongs. Richard brought great strength and perseverance to many of life's challenges. He advocated at the local and state level for supportive behavioral health policies. Richard taught us love, patience, understanding, and how to be a good person.
Richard was a 1987 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy; served as Past President for the Self-Advocacy Group for Crystal Run Village, participated in Open Vistas, Special Olympics, and Boy Scouts of America.
In addition to his mother, Sharon, he is survived by his siblings: Dr. Michael Bywater (Newburgh, NY), William and Aimee Bywater (New Windsor, NY), Maria Bywater (Cornwall, NY), Geralyn Bywater and Michael McLaughlin (Jamaica Plain, MA), Jean-Marie and Brian Feinstein (Northport, NY), Stephen and Margaret Bywater (Cornwall, NY), David Bywater (Yardley, PA), and Joseph Bywater and Alanna Iacono (Highland, NY). Richard was a proud uncle to: Rourke, Clara, Agnes, Sean, Margaret, Anna, Maxwell, Seth, Catherine, Liam, Emily, Samuel, Jonathan, Roe, Charles, Zachary, Shane, Jeremy, and Zechariah.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at Our Lady of the Lake, Rt. 52 and Lakeside Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, with Monsignor John Budwick officiating. Burial will follow in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019