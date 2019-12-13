|
Richard John Smith Sr.
December 11, 2019
Callicoon Center, NY
Richard John Smith Sr. died Wednesday, December 11 at Westchester Medical Center following a stroke.
Richie is survived by his wife, Ellen Smith and three children: Christopher Smith, Jennifer Thomae (with Peter) and Richard John Smith Jr. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Matthew Thomae, Emily Thomae and Lukas Thomae.
Richie, "Smitty" or "Handsome Richie" as he was often known, was born in Brooklyn NY, one of twelve beloved siblings. A veteran, having been drafted during the Vietnam War, he served with distinction and earned several medals. Service related exposures and subsequent illnesses were to impact the rest of his life. After arriving back to the United States, he returned home to Richmond Hill, NY where he went on to work primarily in the elevator industry, eventually forming his own enterprise, Modernistic Elevator. He married and then lost his first wife, Anne Smith, prematurely to cancer. Eventually finding love anew, he remarried, enjoying a union of thirty years until his passing. Present locally dating back to 1985, his sister Diane McGonigle had previously moved to Callicoon Center, frequent regular visits compelled the purchase of a local business, the Lone Pine Bar and Restaurant. Moving permanently to Callicoon Center soon after that, he made his home here and lived out the remainder of his time struggling valiantly and gracefully with many health challenges. Larger than life, his infectious laugh and an irrepressible sense of humor will echo indelibly within those that knew him forever more.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday December 15 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 NY-52, Jeffersonville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday December 16 at the funeral home; Deacon Larry Knack will officiate. Interment will be at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, 171-181 Sunset Lake Rd., Liberty, NY.
