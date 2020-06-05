Richard K. Downes
July 12, 1955 - June 4, 2020
Warwick, NY
Richard K. Downes of Warwick, NY (formerly of Glen Rock, NJ) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 64 years old.
Born in Bronx, NY on July 12, 1955, he was the son of Eileen and Thomas Downes.
Richard worked for Suez/United Water Company in Hackensack, NJ.
Married to Debra (nee Marsin), they raised their family in Glen Rock, NJ for 26 years. Rich was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 15. He had a great interest in history and anthropology. Richard was a talented bass player who loved to play and listen to "the blues".
Richard is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Brendan; mother-in-law, Irene Marsin; brother-in-law, Robert Marsin and his wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Diane Furst and her husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been made due to the restrictions on public gatherings at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
July 12, 1955 - June 4, 2020
Warwick, NY
Richard K. Downes of Warwick, NY (formerly of Glen Rock, NJ) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 64 years old.
Born in Bronx, NY on July 12, 1955, he was the son of Eileen and Thomas Downes.
Richard worked for Suez/United Water Company in Hackensack, NJ.
Married to Debra (nee Marsin), they raised their family in Glen Rock, NJ for 26 years. Rich was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 15. He had a great interest in history and anthropology. Richard was a talented bass player who loved to play and listen to "the blues".
Richard is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Brendan; mother-in-law, Irene Marsin; brother-in-law, Robert Marsin and his wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Diane Furst and her husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been made due to the restrictions on public gatherings at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.