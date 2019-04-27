|
|
Richard Kenneth Born
April 19, 1943 - April 4, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Richard Kenneth Born of Kerhonkson, NY died Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was 75 years old. Rick was born on April 19, 1943 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Walter and Eva (Doran) Born.
Rick served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 25, 1976 Rick married Linda Davis in Tillson, NY. Being a lifelong area resident, everyone knew him as the owner/operator of Rick Born Plumbing and Heating. Rick was still being called for work even after his illness wouldn't allow him to.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 42 years; his daughter, Wendy Sedlak; his sons, Gary Huttman, Brett Huttman and his wife, Linda, and Eric Zielke and his wife, Christine; his grandchildren, Michael Huttman, Elizabeth Huttman, Cyndi Huttman, Lauren Zielke, Morgan Sedlak, Courtney Sedlak and Jessica Sedlak; his brothers,; Lawrence (Carol) Born, Ronald (Wanda) Born and Gerald (Marie) Born; his sisters, Maureen Mackey and Helen (Paul) Jaffer; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Walter Daniel Born Jr.
A celebration of Rick's life is scheduled at 2pm at the Federated Church of Kerhonkson on June 1, 2019.
Contributions may be made in Rick's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or stjude.org.
Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Rick's family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019