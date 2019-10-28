|
|
Richard L. Banks, Sr.
February 19, 1947 - October 27, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Richard L. Banks, Sr. of Livingston Manor, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 72. The son of the late William Percy Banks and Iona Irwin Barnes, he was born February 19, 1947 in Franklin, NY.
Richard proudly served Our Country in the U.S. Army; he was a member of the Liberty Elks Lodge #1545; and the I.O.O.B. Club.
Survivors include his wife, Eldonia M. Banks of Livingston Manor, NY; three daughters, Theresa DelPup of Vero Beach, FL, Bonnie DelBianco of Bloomingburg, NY and Corrina Banks of Swan Lake, NY; five sons, Nicholas Banks of Dunedin, FL, Wayne Banks of Parksville, NY, Ty Banks of Livingston Manor, NY, Buzz Banks and Kip Banks both of Liberty, NY; his extended family, Jimmie L. Pagan of Goshen, NY, Freddie Pagan and Pete Pagan both of Livingston Manor, NY, Edwin Pagan of Glendale, NY, Pamela Leston of New Milford, CT and Tracey Caceres of Ft. Myers, FL; three sisters, Laura Neer of Liberty, NY, Edna Banks and Beatrice Mazinke both of Livingston Manor, NY; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, Richard L. Banks, Jr. and Todd W. Banks.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY.
Funeral services with military honors will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019