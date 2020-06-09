Richard L. "Dick" Benjamin Sr.
Richard "Dick" L.
Benjamin, Sr.
December 25, 1935 - June 8, 2020
Monticello, NY
Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather passed away at home on June 8, 2020.
Born in Monticello, New York, on December 25, 1935, the son of Wilbur and Ruth Fritchie Benjamin. Richard graduated from Monticello High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as Military Police from 1955 to 1957. He was a retired Corrections Officer and owner of Southwoods Antiques.
He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife of 61 years, Viola; two sons: Richard Jr. and his wife Lori, Kenneth and his wife Louise; one daughter: Wendy and her husband James Willis; grandchildren: Marlena, Kenneth Jr. and his wife Summer, Stefanie, and Kyle and his fiance Michele; great-grandchildren: Colten, Elijah, and Isaiah.
He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Callihan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, his twin Robert, and Ernest "Bunky."
A memorial service will be held on a later date to be determined by the family.
Donations may be made in his memory to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, New York 12550, www.hospiceoforange.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
