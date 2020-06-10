Richard L. Germaine
September 6, 1930 - June 8, 2020
San Diego, CA
Richard L. Germaine (Dick), passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, at his home in San Diego, CA. Dick was born in the Bronx, NY, on September 6th, 1930, the son of the late Italia (DiTullio) Germaine.
Dick completed both his undergraduate and graduate studies at SUNY New Paltz, and served as the President of SAANYS (The School Administrators Association of New York State). Upon retirement as a School Administrator (Principal of Balmville Elementary School), Dick became a Certified Financial Planner and licensed Divorce Mediator. He Loved playing golf, bowling, and reading, and was an active member of the New Windsor chapter of Kiwanis. Dick also served in the Army during the Korean War, which he spoke of often.
He is survived by his son, Richard Germaine, and his wife Lesya Germaine of San Diego, CA; his sister, Patsy Shoop, and brother Raymond Krumdieck, of NY.
Services will be private with entombment in Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
September 6, 1930 - June 8, 2020
San Diego, CA
Richard L. Germaine (Dick), passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, at his home in San Diego, CA. Dick was born in the Bronx, NY, on September 6th, 1930, the son of the late Italia (DiTullio) Germaine.
Dick completed both his undergraduate and graduate studies at SUNY New Paltz, and served as the President of SAANYS (The School Administrators Association of New York State). Upon retirement as a School Administrator (Principal of Balmville Elementary School), Dick became a Certified Financial Planner and licensed Divorce Mediator. He Loved playing golf, bowling, and reading, and was an active member of the New Windsor chapter of Kiwanis. Dick also served in the Army during the Korean War, which he spoke of often.
He is survived by his son, Richard Germaine, and his wife Lesya Germaine of San Diego, CA; his sister, Patsy Shoop, and brother Raymond Krumdieck, of NY.
Services will be private with entombment in Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.