|
|
Richard L. Reynolds
October 17, 1930 - April 1, 2020
Queensbury, NY - Formerly of Central Valley, NY
Richard L. Reynolds "Dick", age 89, formerly of Central Valley, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center in Glens Falls, NY. The family would like to share their appreciation to all the caregivers who enriched his life over the past few months.
Dick was born on October 17, 1930 in Tuxedo, NY to the late Ralph and Edna Reynolds. After graduating from Central Valley High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Corpsman where he was stationed on a minesweeper and an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After the war, he followed his desire to be of service, beginning a career in the funeral industry in which he continued until his retirement in 1996. Dick started as an apprentice, working his way up in establishments such as Walter B. Cooke Funeral Home and Riverside Memorial Chapel. At the time of his retirement, he finished a long tenure as General Manager of Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel.
Dick recently relocated to The Glen in Queensbury, NY. Above all, he cherished his family and was blessed to share 65 years with his wife, best friend and love of his life. He loved boating and fishing, especially on the Saint Lawrence River, and spent hours puttering around his vegetable garden and wood shop. Spring and summer evenings were spent cheering on his Yankees.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kay" Reynolds; his daughter, Karen Bauer, (Bryan) of Glens Falls, NY; his son, Stephen Reynolds of Salem, OR; his granddaughters, Jessica Bauer of Asbury Park, NJ and Chelsea Hathaway, (Eric) of Fort Ann, NY; his sisters, Alene Champlain, (Vincent) of Sarasota, FL and Joanne Schmoeger, (Ken) of Central Valley, NY. Dick was predeceased by his son, Richard L. Reynolds Jr. and his sister, Doris Carey; as well as his four-legged fishing buddy, Fred.
Due to the recent health crisis, no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private, but a Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , https://www.stjude.org
Arrangements are under the care of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville, NY coordinating with Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care in which they have given Dick. He would have approved.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020