Richard Leinweber
October 28, 1929 - July 10, 2020
Florida, NY
Richard Leinweber of Florida, NY, a retired self-employed truck driver, entered into rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was 90.
The son of the late John Leinweber and Sophie Paffenroth Leinweber, he was born on October 28, 1929 in Warwick, NY.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Little York; and was a member of Twin Stream Rod & Gun Club, Mountaindale. Dad loved hunting, cooking and his condo in Florida. He was always the life of any party and his unwavering faith in God never failed him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Bruno and husband, Paul; daughter, Denise Royce and husband, Allan; two grandchildren, Kristen Vivian Bruno and Paul Vito Bruno; sisters, Lilian Eurich, Mildred Kulak and Ruth Ann Higgins and husband, Andrew; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Decker Leinweber; brothers, Al and James Leinweber.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10291. A service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15th at the funeral home, followed by a committal burial service in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Little York. Pastor Christopher Grant will officiate. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please be patient and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com