1/1
Richard Leinweber
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Leinweber
October 28, 1929 - July 10, 2020
Florida, NY
Richard Leinweber of Florida, NY, a retired self-employed truck driver, entered into rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was 90.
The son of the late John Leinweber and Sophie Paffenroth Leinweber, he was born on October 28, 1929 in Warwick, NY.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Little York; and was a member of Twin Stream Rod & Gun Club, Mountaindale. Dad loved hunting, cooking and his condo in Florida. He was always the life of any party and his unwavering faith in God never failed him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Bruno and husband, Paul; daughter, Denise Royce and husband, Allan; two grandchildren, Kristen Vivian Bruno and Paul Vito Bruno; sisters, Lilian Eurich, Mildred Kulak and Ruth Ann Higgins and husband, Andrew; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Decker Leinweber; brothers, Al and James Leinweber.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10291. A service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15th at the funeral home, followed by a committal burial service in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Little York. Pastor Christopher Grant will officiate. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please be patient and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
10:00 AM
T S Purta Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T S Purta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved