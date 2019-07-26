|
|
Richard "Rit" M. L'Estrange
May 24, 1934 - July 24, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Richard M. L'Estrange, 85, a retired Systems Programmer for IBM, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The son of the late William F. and Mary (Martin) L'Estrange, Rit was born in Cornwall, NY. He married his beloved Nancy (DeRose) L'Estrange and together they shared 61 years.
Rit was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and attended Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army with the 11th A/C in Straubing, Germany. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed running and biking, but especially skiing. He shared this passion with his children and grandchildren. Rit was a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and taught skiing Highmount Ski Area for many years. He was also a huge fan of the NY Giants.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children, Michael & Debra L'Estrange of Beckenridge, CO, Timothy and Dr. Phyllis L'Estrange of New Windsor and Suzanne and Jeff Stewart of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Katie & Brett Lomoro, Sarah & Paul Franzini, Benjamin L'Estrange, Abbie Stewart and Kelsey Stewart.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a service at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's memory may be made to OI Foundation, 804 West Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20878; or Habitat for Humanity, 125 Washington St. Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to July 27, 2019