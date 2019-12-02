|
Richard M. McKnight, Sr.
July 1, 1940 - December 1, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Richard M. McKnight Sr., 79, entered into rest on December 1, 2019. The son of the late Blanche McKay-McKnight, he was born July 1, 1940 in Newburgh. He married Maria Amorosi on October 8, 1961, Maria survives at home.
Richard proudly served our country in the US Army, honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He retired from IBM and also worked for the City of Newburgh Recreation Dept. and Washingtonville Recreation Dept. He volunteered with and , founded and coached St. Patrick's CYO basketball for several years, coached for Town of New Windsor Little League where he also served on the Board of Directors, and was affiliated with M&B Boys and Girls Club. Richard was an avid New York Giants fan since 1959, and adored spending time with family. He was devoted and loyal to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild.
In addition to his wife, Maria, he is survived by his children: Jerry McKnight, Richard McKnight, Jr., and Angela McKnight-Iaco and husband Keith Iaco; his brother, Jack McKnight and wife Edie McKnight; grandchildren: Richard S. McKnight and Ms. Elizabeth Reeves, Taylor McKnight, Casey McKnight and Jordan McKnight; great-grandchild Lily Reagan McKnight; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother Blanche, he was predeceased by his grandfather, Joseph McKay, and brothers, Robert McKnight, Sr. and James McKnight.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Patrick's Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Make A Wish, 832 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591, or online at .
