Richard M. Rogers
May 25, 1951 - March 24, 2020
Monroe, NY
Richard. M. "Rick" Rogers passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center in Goshen, NY. He was 68 years old. Son of the late William C. Rogers and Ruth Martin Rogers he was born on May 25, 1951 in Cornwall, NY.
Rick worked for Orange and Rockland Utilities in Spring Valley, NY as a Transportation Engineer. God must have needed a great mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Rogers at home; his brother, James H. Rogers (Jeannie) of Monroe, NY; his sister, Mary Lou Garew of Monroe, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth; his brother, George C. Rogers; his sister, Linda Conklin.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020