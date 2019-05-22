|
Richard Mathew Mackey
March 16, 1990 - May 20, 2019
Sloatsburg, NY
Richard Mathew Mackey of Sloatsburg, NY entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was 29.
The son of Robert Lee Mackey and the late Nancy Lynn Heller, he was born on March 16, 1990 in Middletown, NY.
He is survived by his father, Robert Mackey (Helen Iannacone) of Bloomingburg, NY; brothers, Robert Heller of Johnson City, NY, Shaun Heller and Raymond Mackey; sister, Chrystal Mackey of Sloatsburg; his nieces and nephew, Kearstin, Shauna, Shaun Jr. and Abigail Heller, and Isabella Oboyski; and his grandparents, Roberta and Walter Heller; and his best friends, James and Steve Dennison; Jack Brentnall and Ronnie Lindsay.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th from 5 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A private cremation will be held privately following the visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 23, 2019